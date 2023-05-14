Avram Glazer remains tight-lipped when questioned about Man United’s imminent takeover



Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer remained silent when questioned about the club’s takeover process and when it could be completed.

Glazer was present at Wembley for the women’s team’s FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Marc Skinner’s players put up a brave fight against the Blues, but Sam Kerr’s second-half goal was enough to give Chelsea victory against the Red Devils.

A video that has surfaced on social media shows Avram walking within the stadium where he was questioned about the takeover process and how it’s going.

The 62-year-old was asked, “How long is the sale going to take?”

The American businessman intentionally ignored the question and walked by without acknowledging it.

Man Utd owner Avram Glazer remaining tight lipped about a Man Utd sale. Lots of speculation if it’s Sir Jim Ratcliffe or Sheikh Jassim that’ll get the keys to Old Trafford. Still questions about whether he and his brother Joel will stay as part of any deal with Sir Jim Ratcliffe pic.twitter.com/xctkM7mrpn — Tyrone Francis (@TJFrancisLive) May 14, 2023

Earlier today, The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that the principal bidders of the club, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani are wary of a ploy by the Glazers to squeeze more money out of them.

It was thought that Sir Jim was leading the race to buy United but according to the report, the INEOS billionaire, much like Sheikh Jassim, is still in the dark regarding who is the preferred bidder and when the takeover will officially conclude.

It was also relayed that Sheikh Jassim is plotting a record £6bn offer that would blow Sir Jim out of the water and ensure he emerges victorious in his efforts to take over the reins at Old Trafford.

Glazer’s failure to give a response means that fans are still in limbo as to who the next custodian will be and whether indeed, the Glazers will finally leave.

The biggest concern however remains that the new owner may not be in place in time for the summer transfer window.

Erik ten Hag requires massive backing and as it stands, all transfer plans and their execution remain pending.

