Chelsea to ask for £30-40million for Mateo Kovacic as Manchester United circle



After back-to-back defeats, Manchester United finally got their season back on track with a convincing 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Manager Erik ten Hag will be hoping his team can get over the line in the race for top four before his attention shifts to the pressing recruitment issues.

While a striker is of paramount importance, United need another quality midfielder, especially someone who can carry the ball forward and play in multiple positions in the centre of the pitch.

United need a versatile midfielder

Current first-choice pair of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have been a definite upgrade over the much-maligned pair of Scott McTominay and Fred but there are chinks in the armoury that have been exposed recently.

The former Real Madrid star certainly cannot keep playing all the games at this stage of his career and the Dane’s off-the-ball work can be a little bit lacking at times.

Being in their 30s is also an indicator of the need to freshen up things and as The Peoples Person has reported in the past, Mateo Kovacic of Chelsea could well be the answer.

With United’s transfer kitty not expected to be as big as last season, the Reds need to find the right profile of player for an acceptable price and the Croatian certainly fits the bill.

The 29-year-old is set to enter the last year of his contract and the new Chelsea policy involves selling players who do not sign an extension in a bid to not lose them for free.

Contract talks have stalled and the player’s representatives have spoken to both Manchester clubs in a bid to find their client a new home.

According to Football Insider, “United are closely monitoring the situation and are willing to sign Kovacic if Chelsea slash their asking price, but they face competition from rivals Man City for his signature this summer.

Kovacic available for a bargain price

“Chelsea are set to demand £30-40million to allow Kovacic to leave this summer.”

Kovacic has been one of Chelsea’s shining lights since his move to Stamford Bridge back in 2018-19 season.

Able to play as the defensive pivot as well as the No 8, the former Real Madrid man certainly has what it takes to take up the midfield mantle at United.

He is a serial winner with four Champions League titles and Premier League proven and United could do with a smart addition like the Croatian.

