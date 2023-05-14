Erik ten Hag keen to sign Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer following talks

Manchester United are reportedly focused on completing the free transfer of Juventus midfield ace Adrien Rabiot, who is out of contract on June 30th.

Erik ten Hag has maintained a keen interest in the former Paris Saint-Germain star with L’Equipe reporting that the United manager has spoken to Rabiot about a switch to Old Trafford.

Juventus had agreed a fee with United for the French midfielder last summer but wage demands caused further talks with the Red Devils to deteriorate.

Rabiot is represented by his mother Veronique. Contract talks seemed to stall before a deal could be finalised despite Juventus opening the door to his exit.

United moved to sign Brazilian midfield maestro Casemiro from Real Madrid instead, with Christian Eriksen also arriving on a free transfer from Brentford.

A few months have passed and the situation has changed with the two parties potentially meeting again in the coming weeks.

Sean Kearns from the Metro suggests that United are now pushing hard to sign Rabiot and that he’s considered an ‘important objective’ for Ten Hag.

One of United’s main targets this summer is Harry Kane who could cost them around £100m.

Plans to spend such a large portion of any transfer budget on the Tottenham striker could explain their eagerness to secure Rabiot’s signature for free.

The Frenchman’s arrival seems well-timed, with United likely to consider offers for Scott McTominay and uncertainty surrounding Marcel Sabitzer’s continued stay at Old Trafford on a permanent basis.

Rabiot is an increasingly attractive option for Ten Hag. The Juventus midfielder is in the form of his life having already scored eleven goals in all competitions during this campaign.

And with no signs of a new offer from the Turin giants emerging so far, Rabiot will become a free agent on June 30th and could finally be destined for the Premier League.