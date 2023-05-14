Erik ten Hag sets his sights on former Bayern Munich youngster Taylor Booth



Manchester United’s quest to qualify for the Champions League next season came back on track after their 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

It ended a dismal run of two losses and one draw in their last four games, all of which were characterised by an inability to hold on to possession and dictate proceedings.

While the need for a striker seems to be the top priority for the club in the summer, manager Erik ten Hag will be aware of the need to strengthen in the middle of the park.

Midfield reinforcements required

Casemiro’s form has wavered due to the schedule while there are concerns with the amount of off-the-ball work Christian Eriksen can provide.

Considering their combined age, a young and energetic presence is the need of the hour with both Scott McTominay and Fred not exactly impressing the Dutch boss.

Ten Hag was adamant that Frenkie de Jong was his ideal midfield recruitment but it looks like that boat might have sailed.

Fichajes has now pointed out that former Bayern Munich academy graduate and current FC Utrecht star Taylor Booth is someone the United boss likes the look of.

“Erik ten Hag, current manager of Manchester United, has his sights set on American midfielder Taylor Booth.

“With interest from Manchester United and other English clubs in Booth, Utrecht have put a price tag of €10 million on his prize,” the report stated.

Booth has earned comparisons with FDJ

The US international and Ten Hag have a lot of things in command — both spent time in the Bayern academy and Utrecht was home for both.

The American has made 29 appearances across all competitions and managed two goals and three assists. To add to that, he has regularly earned praise in the form of Eredivisie Team of the Week selections.

Booth’s versatility and playing style has been compared to Barcelona’s de Jong and it is clear to see why Ten Hag is interested in the 21-year-old.

