Inter Milan CEO say Manchester United-linked Andre Onana is not for sale this summer



Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has said that goalkeeper Andre Onana will not be for sale this summer when the transfer window opens.

Onana joined Inter from Ajax last summer as a free agent.

Since arriving at the San Siro, the Cameroonian has been sensational as he dethroned Samir Handanović.

Amidst doubts about David de Gea‘s future at Old Trafford and the Spaniard’s status as number one next season, the Red Devils are said to be keen to secure the services of a new goalkeeper.

A new goalkeeper would either compete with De Gea or replace him entirely.

The Peoples Person covered a report that detailed Gianluca Di Marzio’s comments that Inter would demand nothing less than €50m to part with Onana.

Chelsea also have Onana on their radar as the Blues seek an upgrade on Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy.

However, as per Marotta, Onana wants to stay in Italy with Inter and the Serie A giants are happy with him.

The Inter CEO said, “It is difficult to predict the future.”

“But we have not received any offers and the goalkeeper wants to stay here.”

“We do not intend to put him on the market.”

The Nerazzurri are in a strong negotiation position with regard to the 27-year-old’s future. He has four years remaining on his current contract.

When Inter played AC Milan on Thursday in the Champions League semi-final first-leg clash, Onana was sensational.

In particular, his kicking, distribution and ability to play with his feet stuck out. These are all attributes of the game De Gea struggles with.

