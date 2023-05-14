Jurrien Timber has three big demands to join ‘top club’ like Man United

Jurrien Timber is open to leaving Ajax during this summer’s transfer window with Manchester United keen – but the Dutch defender insists he will only move to a club that “fits.”

Only last year, 21-year old Timber was repeatedly linked to United following the appointment of his former boss Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Ultimately he chose to remain in Amsterdam and as a result a move for Timber’s teammate Lisandro Martinez was successfully completed instead.

However, Timber could now be ready for an exit at the end of this current season with a host of top clubs already looking to sign him.

This time around, though, Ajax seem more willing to hear offers with only two years of the Dutchman’s current deal remaining.

“For me it is the same situation as last season,” Timber told Ziggy Sport and later reported by Voetbal Primeur. “If I say: I’m leaving, it has to fit.”

Kieran King from The Daily Mirror explains, Timber will only consider signing for a club, including the likes of Manchester United, if three specific demands are met.

“Playing style is important, playing minutes…” the Dutch international listed. “Participating in the prizes is also important. My favourite country? I dare not say that.”

“That’s why I’m doing the same as last season,” Timber continues. “The chance is there, it can happen, but I’m also good here. I’m still young and everything suits me here. I’m going to take a look.”

The revelation comes only a year after Timber informed Ten Hag that he would not be moving to Old Trafford before the World Cup in Qatar.

But the situation has evidently changed. Ajax have reportedly accepted that the Dutchman is seeking a move away and will demand at least a £44 million asking price.

Timber has insisted he wants to join a ‘top club’ and as yet no official offers have been made. Erik Ten Hag will be keen to secure his signature having previously worked with him before.

“A transfer is getting closer and closer, so to speak,” he informed largest Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf and as The People’s Person previously reported.

“There is a lot of concrete interest and I have made agreements with Ajax.”