Manchester City could enter the race to sign Manchester United target Declan Rice this summer



Manchester City are ready to enter the race for Manchester United target Declan Rice this summer.

The local rivals could be changing their midfield this summer with the possibility that Ilkay Gundogan leaves on a free transfer.

Barcelona are said to be closing in on the German international, with it expected that he will move to Spain. However, Man City have not ruled out any possible contract extension with reports coming out that Pep is still having discussions with the midfielder.

The manager is still playing it safe, though, by making sure that his team are in the race to sign a midfielder to replace Gundogan if he does leave.

According to Football Insider, sources have told the outlet that City are getting ready to enter the race to sign Rice.

The Peoples Person have previously covered reports that Man United are interested in signing the West Ham United captain this summer.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who is enjoying his first season as the club’s official captain, is expected to leave.

While the Hammers will be reluctant to let him go, it might be for the best if they want to gain a substantial fee for the midfielder. Rice’s contract runs up until June 2024 with the club having an option to extend it by a further year.

While they do have that safety net to prevent him from leaving on a free transfer next summer, this would probably result in an unhappy star. The midfielder has previously stated that he would love to play in the Champions League and clearly has high ambitions.

His former club Chelsea are said to be interested in re-signing him with Arsenal, Liverpool and United all monitoring the situation.

The outlet reports that City do indeed have the funds to spend big, with it expected that Rice will cost around £100m.

He would be a great replacement for Gundogan who is the current clubs captain and has been a leader on and off the pitch. Rice will be able to fill that role perfectly and will fit right into City’s team.

However, Guardiola still needs to give the go ahead on any potential deal which could happen if any midfielder leaves the club this summer.

United will have to hurry up if they want to secure Rice after tracking him for a number of years now. He is a clear fan favourite and will be able to slot into the midfield right away and provide a great depth of experience next to Casemiro or Christian Eriksen.

Erik ten Hag needs a new midfielder to help compete with the current roster with a new striker also expected to arrive this summer.

For now, the Red Devils find themselves trying to secure a top four place in order to compete in next season’s Champions League.

