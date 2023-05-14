Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson shares expected return date following successful surgery

It seems like almost a lifetime since Dean Henderson set foot on the pitch for Manchester United or laced up his training boots at Carrington. The United keeper has been on loan at Nottingham Forest but is set to return to Old Trafford in the summer.

One challenge after the other

It has not been smooth sailing for the 26-year-old. Henderson has been at the club since age 14, but appearances for his boyhood team have been few and far between.

Before his loan spell at the City Ground began, he had just three appearances for United in the previous season. Those appearances included one in the League Cup, one in the FA Cup, and one in the Champions League.

Before that, he featured just 29 times across all competitions for the Red Devils following his return from a two-year loan stint at Sheffield United. Of those 29 appearances, Henderson secured 13 clean sheets.

This term, the shot-stopper has been plagued by injury, keeping him off the field for the second half of the season.

The last occasion he took to the field came on January 14.

He suffered a torn thigh during loan club Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 win over Leicester.

Silver linings

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel following a successful surgery (via Manchester Evening News). Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, the recovering goalie said:

“All good, [the operation] all went to plan.

“I had a surgery on an ongoing issue and hopefully I’ll be back on the pitch for the start of pre-season.”

Meanwhile, David de Gea‘s position as United’s first-choice keeper is quickly becoming less certain.

The Red Devils No.1 goalkeeper has made numerous keeping errors, leading to the team conceding goals. Whether Erik ten Hag will look to Henderson as a replacement stands to be seen; alternatively, the manager may consider a change of personnel from further afield.

Whether Henderson stays at the Theatre of Dreams or plies his trade elsewhere will only be revealed after September 1.

What is certain is that after a prolonged time away, Henderson will be keen to get between the sticks and prove his mettle.