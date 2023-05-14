Manchester United scouts were present to watch Goncalo Ramos score for Benfica this weekend



Manchester United scouts were present to watch Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos score for his side this weekend against Portimonense.

Benfica ran out 5-1 winners, with Ramos getting on the score sheet in the 45th minute of proceedings.

Ramos has been linked to United on a number of occasions, with the Portuguese striker on Erik ten Hag’s transfer list ahead of the summer.

Last week, The Peoples Person covered a report which relayed the Red Devils’ interest in completing a record deal to sign Ramos.

As per the report, United want to pay between £70million-£100m, including add-ons, to secure Ramos’s services.

Ramos has a £120m release clause contained in his contract.

Ten Hag is a fan of the 21-year-old and would welcome him to the ranks if a deal gets over the line.

Against Portimonense, Ramos could have scored more goals. He hit the woodwork once.

He also saw a few other clear-cut opportunities go begging. His goal on Saturday ended a seven-game goal drought for the striker.

Ramos has now plundered 18 goals for Benifca in Portugal’s top flight.

He has managed 26 goals and five assists in all competitions for Roger Schmidt’s side.

Record reports, “Manchester United sent observers to Portimão, who watched the duel between the Eagles and the Algarve side.”

“Looking for talent, the English will have been especially attentive to players like Gonçalo Ramos and António Silva. Both have already been associated with the Manchester club.”

A Bola also confirms the presence of United’s representatives at the game where they saw Ramos sensationally find the back of the net.

