Manchester United set to reward Lisandro Martinez with bumper pay rise on current deal



Manchester United are planning to give Lisandro Martinez a pay rise on his current contract.

Martinez arrived at Old Trafford last summer from Ajax in a £47million (€55million) deal.

Since joining Erik ten Hag’s ranks, Martinez has steadily become one of the team’s most important and prominent players.

Hailed for his no-nonsense defending and incredible ability on the ball, the World Cup winner is a fan favourite at the Theatre of Dreams.

Martinez is currently recuperating from a season-ending injury sustained in the first-leg quarter-final Europa League clash against Sevilla.

The defender is expected to be back for pre-season.

The Mirror reports that club bosses have been impressed by Martinez’s contributions and are keen to give him a significant increase on his wages.

“Lisandro Martinez has had such a stellar debut season at Manchester United that the Red Devils are set to hand the Argentine a significant pay rise to secure his future.”

“Those at the top of the United hierarchy are keen on rewarding Martinez by offering him an improved wage package that would increase his earnings by £50,000.”

“While a pay increase is imminent, there are no plans to get Martinez to pen a new deal given his current contract does not expire for another four years.”

The Mirror adds, “It is believed that manager Erik ten Hag has welcomed the idea as a way of recognising how important Martinez is to the United squad..”

At the moment, the 25-year-old earns around £120,000-a-week. That United are eager to retain Martinez is huge. He came against the backdrop of heavy criticism from the media for his height which many thought would be exploited in the Premier League.

The player has firmly answered his critics and is now one of the best in his craft in England’s top flight.

