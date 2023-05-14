Match report: Manchester United Women 0-1 Chelsea Women



Manchester United Women have lost the FA Cup final 1-0 to Chelsea.

Despite United being the better side for the majority of the time, Sam Kerr produced the only goal of the game.

Galton scored after twenty seconds but it was ruled out for offside, United were a little too eager in the opening minutes.

United were playing well in the opening ten minutes, they were confident, attacking well, but they had to hold the line.

Chelsea started to build an attack with just over ten minutes gone but it was eventually flagged offside.

Russo intercepted and set up Nikita Parris, but her shot was straight at the keeper.

James went on the attack for Chelsea but she was deemed to have been fouled and won a free kick in a dangerous area. Luckily, United defended well and it didn’t threaten the United goal.

Parris crossed it into Galton, but her shot flew over the bar.

Chelsea began to challenge, luckily Turner was alive to the danger and cut out the cross.

Moments later and United’s defence was retreating and Earps was forced into a fantastic save.

There were three minutes added on at the end of the first half and Zelem had an opportunity from a free kick but she couldn’t threaten the goal.

At the start of the second half, Russo had a chance. As United broke, they found her in the box but her shot was straight at the keeper.

Galton found space on the right but her shot was tame.

United launched an attack down the right but it was cut out by Chelsea, who countered well, but luckily Earps was there to save.

Toone with a loose pass sent it out for a Chelsea throw, but United won it back. They were fighting for every ball.

United were sloppy and gave the ball away but luckily Le Tissier was there to block.

Even though United had been the better side in this final it was Sam Kerr, who was supposedly injured before the game, who made the breakthrough for Chelsea against the run of play.

United were not out of the game though, as they kept pushing for an equaliser.

They came close with 80 minutes on the clock but Galton couldn’t turn and dig it out.

They kept the pressure on the Blues, but they were timewasting and content and time ran out.

United had much to be proud of, however it was not to be for the Reds.

Team: Earps, Turner, Le Tissier, Batlle, Blundell (Mannion 79), Zelem, Ladd (Thomas 91), Toone (Garcia 79), Galton, Parris (Williams 61), Russo