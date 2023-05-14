Roberto De Zerbi says Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister will leave Brighton in the summer



Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi has strongly hinted that midfield pair and Manchester United targets Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo will leave the Amex Stadium when the summer transfer window opens.

De Zerbi spoke to the press after his side’s superb win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Seagulls easily dispatched Arsenal in a 3-0 victory to effectively end the Gunners’ title ambitions.

As it stands, Manchester City are on track to win the Premier League with four points between them and Arsenal.

City also have a game in hand.

De Zerbi was questioned about the futures of both Mac Allister and Caicedo with several top clubs circling around the two stars for some time now.

De Zerbi said, “For sure we will lose some players [this summer].”

The Italian added, “Maybe Caicedo & Mac Allister [will leave].

"We have to be ready to bring in other good players" ✅ Roberto De Zerbi on potentially losing Mac Allister and Caicedo in the summer pic.twitter.com/qQj0Ib6HgW — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 14, 2023

De Zerbi’s comments will come as a huge boost to the Red Devils who are eyeing midfield reinforcements.

Earlier today, The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that Liverpool are ahead in the race to sign Mac Allister.

Amidst United’s uncertain takeover situation, Liverpool have advanced in negotiations to secure Mac Allister’s services.

United have held a long-standing interest in Caicedo and the 20-time English champions could make a move for the sensational Ecuadorian star.

This month, it was relayed that Brighton are prepared to let Caicedo leave if an offer of £80million arrives.

Both Caicedo and Mac Allister have mechanisms within their contract to facilitate summer exits. Against the backdrop of De Zerbi’s remarks, United must ensure they are not beaten to both targets.

