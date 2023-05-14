Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani plotting £6 billion bid to buy Manchester United



Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is reportedly preparing a final offer to buy Manchester United.

According to Saudi Sports Media journalist Nawaf, the Qataris are plotting a £6 billion bid to blow the competition out of the water.

قطر تستعد لرفع عرض اخير لشراء مانشستر يونايتد بحوالي 6 مليار باوند 🇶🇦 — نواف العقيّل (@nawaf__oga) May 13, 2023

He tweeted: “Qatar is preparing to raise a final offer to buy Manchester United for about 6 billion pounds.”

Previous reports had claimed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s offer had the edge, with the British billionaire willing to keep the Glazers at the club in a small stake.

Sir Jim’s offer valued United higher than Sheikh Jassim.

If the Qataris are desperate to win this race, they must give in to the Glazers’ greed and overpay massively.

No concrete decision has yet been made, and the process will likely drag on until next week.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping for a swift conclusion so he knows his budget for the summer transfer window.

United need to strengthen in key areas if they are to close the gap to Manchester City and Arsenal next season.

A prolonging in proceedings for the takeover will only make it difficult for United to plan its summer strategy.

More and more information is likely to come out in the next few days.