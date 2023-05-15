Adidas launch new nostalgic Manchester United clothing range

Manchester United and Adidas have joined forces to release a new clothing collection that celebrates ‘terrace wear’ associated with the club in the late 1980s and early 90s.

After partnering with Adidas again, the Red Devils decided to revisit some of their classic clothing from the era and have made them available to modern day United fans.

The range has been labelled as a reimagining with a modern day twist on those iconic designs worn by supporters of the period.

The ‘Man Utd x Originals’ line has been crafted to stir up nostalgic matchday memories and reignite the feeling of old First Division away days.

Each piece is designed to capture the unforgettable look of the era, seen as the catalyst moment before Sir Alex Ferguson‘s three-decades of dominance at Old Trafford.

The collection’s stand-out piece worn by Luke Shaw is undoubtedly its blue jersey which is a reissue of the shirt worn during the 1988 to 1990 campaigns.

Manchester United have partnered with Adidas Originals to release a remake of the third kit worn between 1988-1990 🔵 Thoughts 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0V8wzd5Pd8 — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) May 15, 2023

This updated version features subtle ‘MUFC’ embroidery, a ribbed V-neck collar with red and black edging.

The blue away shirt costs £80. It formed part of United’s third choice kit and was used during those special moments in time when United were transitioning into the most powerful club in the English game.

Other items have been unveiled including a hoodie, t-shirts and an eye-catching bench jacket.

Modelled by Marcus Rashford, the bench jacket is a direct throwback to the piece so famously worn by Sir Alex Ferguson in the 1990s and costs £130.

Manchester United have partnered with Adidas Originals for a remake of their 1988-1990 away kit 🔵👹 pic.twitter.com/YCKaarlFyG — LiveScore (@livescore) May 15, 2023

A retro off-pitch hoodie worn by players of the era is also available, costing £80 and has been showcased by Lisandro Martinez as part of a new video promo created by the club.

A selection of ‘Old Trafford’ Adidas Originals T-shirts have also been released, featuring Adidas’ iconic trefoil logo and are priced at £30 each.