Avram Glazer seen leaving hotel owned by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani’s father



Manchester United owner Avram Glazer has been photographed leaving Claridges Hotel in London, which is owned by the father of Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani, Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani.

The report, published by The Daily Mirror, has fuelled huge speculation that he was there to discuss the sale of the club.

According to the outlet, “Sheikh Jassim’s father, Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, owns the Maybourne Hotel Group, which is the parent company of Claridges.

“Glazer was pictured walking out of the building in Mayfair and entering a Mercedes before leaving the area.

“According to Companies House, Sheikh Jassim’s brother, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani, is also a director of the Maybourne Hotel Group.”

Glazer was known to be in London for the Women’s FA Cup Final yesterday, when his United side lost 1-0 to Chelsea at Wembley.

It could be a coincidence that he is staying at a hotel owned by the family of one of the main bidders for the club, which he and his siblings have put up for sale.

However, it would be quite some coincidence given the significance of the sale process, which is set to make United the most expensive sport franchise in world sporting history.

Sheikh Jassim is said to have put in a bid in excess of £5 billion for the club, which has a book value of around £2 billion.

However, rumours in the last few days have suggested that British billionaire, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has put in an offer which values the club higher and which allows the Glazers to keep a 20% stake.

There then came reports that the Glazers were ironing out the final details with Sir Jim unless the Qataris were to make a last minute increase to their bid, bringing it closer to the £6bn that the American tycoons want.

Another report from a prominent Saudi Arabian journalist then claimed that the Qataris were indeed increasing their bid, and perhaps Glazer’s presence at one of their properties could be interpreted as a sign that such talks are very much still on.