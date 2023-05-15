Bruno Fernandes praises Alejandro Garnacho but wants more from Argentine

Manchester United took a giant step toward qualification for next year’s Champions League by beating Wolves at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Anthony Martial gave United the lead just after the half hour mark but it took until stoppage time to put the game to bed, with Alejandro Garnacho applying the finishing touch from a late counter-attack.

The 18-year-old celebrated his new contract in style, with a typical lightning run and finish, sealing the crucial three points.

Erik ten Hag will be delighted Garnacho is back from injury for the last few games of the campaign, with United needing two wins from their final three fixtures to guarantee a top four finish.

United captain Bruno Fernandes is also pleased to see the young man back in the squad and revealed he is in regular communication with the winger.

“What I have to say to Garnacho, I say to him at the training ground, whenever we are eating, on the training ground, wherever. If he wants to hear, he hears. If not, he doesn’t, but I try to help.

“I think he did an interview talking about me trying to help him a lot of times, and that’s what I’m trying to do,” said the Portuguese (via The Times).

Fernandes also spoke on the importance of Garnacho keeping his feet on the ground as he continues his development.

“Obviously, as I said, he’s still young, and I don’t want to give too many compliments, because you know, when you’re young, you get too many compliments, you can get a little bit relaxed, because we need this Alejandro coming on and making goals, making assists, getting back to recover balls — everything,” he said.

Bruno eluded to the start of the season when Garnacho wasn’t part of the first team squad but praised his ability to knuckle down and improve his professionalism to force his way into Ten Hag’s side.

“At the beginning of the season, the manager didn’t give him many chances, because he thought that he wasn’t being the best, and now he’s getting his chances.

“He’s been getting his chances and playing a lot this season because he’s training well and doing what he has to do and he’s getting his rewards and the team are getting the rewards as well, and that’s the most important thing,” he added.

Ten Hag’s tough love approach with Garnacho seems to have paid dividends and Fernandes has followed his manager’s lead in that regard, demanding more from the forward.

“He can do great things, but in the future he has to do much better than he is actually doing, because he has the capabilities to be even better than he currently is,” said Fernandes.

Garnacho has enjoyed an unforgettable campaign, having firmly established himself as part of Ten Hag’s plans, securing his long-term future at the club and becoming a fan-favourite in the process.

Yet, despite a season of highlights, his biggest moment may still be yet to come.

An FA Cup final against Manchester City lies in wait and Garnacho may just prove to be the ace up Ten Hag’s sleeve to secure a second domestic trophy of the season.

