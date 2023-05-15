Erik ten Hag wants Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel to fight for the No 1 spot with David de Gea



Manchester United’s quest to qualify for the Champions League sprung back to life following their 2-0 triumph over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Despite a dominant display, United left it pretty late to secure the win and with David de Gea in goal, there was always a danger of a massive calamity occurring.

The Spaniard had a few loose touches while trying to pass out from the back while he almost made a hash of clearing danger while trying to sweep up behind the defence.

This season has made it pretty obvious that the long-term United No 1 is not fit to play in Erik ten Hag’s system due to his inability to pass out from the back with any real conviction and initiating sweeping actions.

DDG has not had the best of seasons

The Dutch boss is so scared with the Spain international in goal that he has deviated from his principle and asked the goalie to kick long almost every time aimlessly in a bid to minimise mistakes.

Despite the obvious frailties, the Red Devils are close to agreeing a new long-term deal with the 32-year-old, albeit on reduced terms.

Fans have questioned the decision and it is pretty obvious that if not a costly addition, competition must be increased and the United boss seems to agree with that.

Due to budgetary concerns and the need to spend big on a striker, United cannot hope to spend big on a shot-stopper this summer and multiple low-cost alternatives have emerged.

The Peoples Person has recently reported about United’s interest in Croatian World Cup hero Dominik Livaković and Anderlecht’s Bart Verbruggen as well as plans for academy graduate Matej Kovar to be given a shot.

Now The Independent have written about Ten Hag’s intention of adding quality competition for the Spaniard in the form of Borussia Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel.

“Manchester United are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel – despite ongoing contract talks with David de Gea.

Kobel’s quality suits ETH-ball

“While Erik ten Hag wants the Spanish goalkeeper to stay, the Dutch coach is also intent on creating competition and ensuring he has different tactical options.

“Kobel is one of those who fits the profile required, especially given his ability with his feet, something that has been an issue for De Gea this season,” the report stated.

However, a deal will not be easy or cheap. Kobel’s contract with Dortmund lasts till 2026 and his market value as per Transfermarkt is €35million.

The Swiss international is much more adept with the ball at his feet and does not resort to taking long goal-kicks all the time while he has no problem in coming off his line when required.

