Everton are willing to accept £50 million for Manchester United target Amadou Onana



Everton are willing to sell midfielder Amadou Onana this summer if they are relegated from the Premier League.

The Peoples Person previously cited reports claiming that Erik ten Hag is pushing the Man United board to sign the Belgium international.

Onana arrived in Merseyside at the start of the season and has been one of the bright sparks for his club this season.

Everton are currently fighting relegation, with the side in 17th place, just outside the drop zone. If the club does not compete in the top division next season, many of the players will be available for a cut price. Onana is one of them, with European clubs expected to show an interest in the midfielder.

He has played in 33 matches across all competitions this season, scoring one goal while assisting two. The 21-year-old arrived at Everton from Lille for a £33 million fee with add ons included into the deal.

Football Insider reports that an exit could be completed if the club receives an offer around £50 million.

With Man United reportedly incredibly keen on signing the midfielder, it seems like the reasonable price could play a huge part in a potential summer move. Onana’s ability and physicality in the league would provide a perfect addition to the team.

It is possible that players could leave the club this summer with the manager keen to find the right options for his project. Fred has one year left on his deal, with Scott McTominay attracting interest from the likes of Newcastle United.

Ten Hag is “urging” the board to greenlight a potential deal to sign Onana with the player “ready to push for an exit”.

Onana is an integral part to his side’s midfield and has a long term contract lasting until 2027.

Football Insider claims that “Everton will attempt to convince Onana to stay put in Merseyside if they survive the drop.

“[They] believe he can be central to their success if they retain their top-flight status.”

Lying one point above the relegation zone, the Toffees have winnable games against Wolves and Bournemouth ahead of them. Leicester are two points behind with a game in hand, but still have to face Liverpool and Newcastle. Leeds sit between the two sides with a tough away game at West Ham and a home tie with Spurs standing between them and safety.