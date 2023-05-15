Manchester United are set to release five players this summer



Manchester United are set to release five players once their contract expires at the end of the season.

It’s that time of year again when the club has to decide who is staying and who is leaving ahead of the next campaign.

This time last year, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard were included in the released players list as the club did not come to an agreement to extend their contracts.

Many fans will know David de Gea’s deal is up at the end of next month with plenty of discussion going on behind the scenes over a contract extension.

Manchester Evening News reports that United are set to release two first-team players at the end of the season.

Three more from the academy are also expected to leave as there is currently no discussions taking place with them to stay on next season.

Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are included in this list after both players found themselves sidelined with injuries during their time at the club.

It has been a difficult couple of years for both defenders who have made it back from injuries a couple of times but have suffered further setbacks almost straight after returning.

Jones famously made an appearance last season versus Wolves but those appearances have been far too few to justify another extended stay.

Fans might not remember but the 30-year-old centre-back won the Premier League for United during the 2012-13 campaign in what was Sir Alex Ferguson‘s final year as manager.

Erik ten Hag hinted at the start of his reign as manager that Jones would not be included in his plans after another set-back during pre-season.

Tuanzebe, who famously captained the side under former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has often been a bright spark when he has played but has been dealing with plenty of long-term injuries since making his first-team debut.

At the start of the year, the 25-year-old returned from injury and went straight on loan to Stoke City.

He has made four appearances for the Championship side with a couple of recurring injuries preventing him from enjoying more minutes on the pitch.

In the academy, Northern Ireland midfielder Ethan Galbraith has been told he will be leaving at the end of his contract.

The young midfielder is on the cusp of settling down in senior football after a great season on loan at Salford City. He has appeared in 38 matches across all competitions, scoring four goals for the League Two side.

Other players who are expected to be released are Ondrej Mastny and Charlie Wellens after temporary moves away from the club this season.

Nathan Bishop, who hasn’t made an appearance for the first team despite being 23, is also out of contract in the summer.

The outlet reports that Spanish striker Mateo Mejia’s future is currently unknown as his contract is also up at the end of the campaign.

Tom Heaton, United’s reserve goalkeeper, also could leave during the summer. He has only just returned to full training after a short period out with a foot injury.

