Manchester United monitoring Wolves’ Nathan Collins after Darren Fletcher’s advice



Manchester United finally returned to winning ways in the Premier League on Sunday with a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford.

Manager Erik ten Hag was having to contend with the season run-in without his first-choice defensive pairing of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Both Victor Lindelof and left back Luke Shaw have impressed in their absence while club captain Harry Maguire has failed to start a game since the Sevilla horror show.

One CB out, one CB in at United?

The Frenchman’s return from injury was great news for the 20-time English league champions, especially with Champions League qualification and the FA Cup final in the balance.

With the United skipper set to leave, United need another body at the back with multiple links to Serie A champion Kim Min-jae emerging in the last week.

A surprising name has been thrown into the mix via Tribal Football who suggest that Wolves defender Nathan Collins is being monitored by the Red Devils.

Apparently, former midfielder and current technical director Darren Fletcher is a big fan of the 22-year-old and a move could be in the offing in the future.

“Manchester United have been watching Wolves defender Nathan Collins. He has a fan in Manchester United technical director Darren Fletcher, with the pair being former Stoke City teammates.

“Fletcher recommended Collins to United manager Erik ten Hag last summer,” the report stated.

Fletcher an admirer of Nathan Collins

The former Stoke star has played 29 times across all competitions this season, starting less than 50 per cent of games in the league in what has been a challenging campaign for the club.

Collins had joined Wolves last summer from Burnley for £20.5million and is currently valued at €22million as per Transfermarkt.

Interestingly, the story also suggested that Ten Hag did not pay heed to Fletcher’s advice and instead went after the Argentine World Cup winner.

Despite a difficult debut season for Wolves, Collins still has time on his hands but for now, United are better served looking elsewhere for defensive prospects.

