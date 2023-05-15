Manchester United to offer Scott McTominay to West Ham in bid to beat rivals to Declan Rice’s signature



A lot is riding on the last three games for Manchester United as potential Champions League qualification lies in wait and with it the chance to bring in more top stars in the summer.

It is well-known that the Red Devils are chasing an elite striker with Tottenham talisman Harry Kane and Scudetto champion Victor Osimhen of Napoli among the front-runners.

With funds expected to be less than what was available last summer, the Champions League could boost that number and so can offloading in-demand stars.

United need to sell well to increase budget and bring in new midfielder

Despite the goalscoring crisis, manager Erik ten Hag will know that a midfielder is equally important after seeing his options either fall by the wayside due to injury and suspension or generally not be good enough.

Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay and now loan signing Marcel Sabitzer have all suffered long-term injuries while Casemiro has been suspended on three different occasions.

Both the Brazilian and the Dane have been significant upgrades on the much-maligned partnership of Fred and McTominay but their recent displays have not been up to scratch.

While the former Real Madrid man has looked leggy, the Dane’s off-the-ball work has been questioned and ideally, United need a versatile yet quality playmaker.

And West Ham United’s Declan Rice fits the bill to perfection. He is most adept as the defensive pivot but is not aversive to playing as the No 8.

Despite a difficult campaign for the Hammers, the Englishman has been one of their bright spots and has managed to make 46 appearances across all competitions, chipping in with four goals and as many assists.

According to The Daily Mail, United are competing with Manchester City and Arsenal for the 24-year-old and hold a significant ace up their sleeve.

Despite City liking him, Rice is the same mould of player like Pep Guardiola’s favourite Rodri and it might be counter-productive for both club and player to agree to such a deal.

Mctominay to be offered as part of cash+player deal to land Rice

Arsenal were considered to be favourites but with David Moyes claiming a £120million package will be required to seal the former Chelsea academy star’s signature, it might become too high a mountain to climb for them.

That is where McTominay comes in. Moyes is a big fan and potentially offering the Scot along with cash could get the deal done.

“Manchester United are firm admirers of Rice too and have players such as Scott McTominay who West Ham would consider as part of a £120m package.”

It will be interesting to see where Rice eventually lands up. One thing is for sure, a resolution will not be arrived at any time soon and United should try their best to be in and around when it is finally decision time.

