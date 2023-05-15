Meet the five transfer targets Manchester United and Chelsea may battle over



With a top-four Premier League spot looking increasingly secure, Erik ten Hag will have one eye set on the summer transfer window, where he will look to continue the arduous task of building a Man United team in his style.

Already, a host of names are being reported as potential targets. There’s only one problem: Chelsea’s free-spending owner, Todd Boehly has a reputation for hijacking transfer targets from rival clubs, and he appears to be up to his old tricks again.

This summer, as United look to hand Erik ten Hag the players he needs to execute his vision, Chelsea too will be looking to recruit players to suit new coach, Mauricio Pochettino.

Goal reports that five targets linked with United are also on Chelsea’s radar.

Both clubs have had some trouble in the goalkeeping department this season, which explains why both have reportedly looked into Argentina World Cup hero, Emiliano Martinez. Despite the fact that David De Gea looks set to sign a new contract on reduced wages, reports say Ten Hag has told the Spaniard he is not guaranteed the number 1 spot next season, so United could find themselves in a head-to-head battle with Chelsea for the Villa man’s signature.

West Ham’s midfield star, Declan Rice is frequently mentioned as a potential solution to some of United’s midfield challenges. Specifically, it is thought that Erik ten Hag could be looking for a player to add more physicality in midfield.

Despite spending heavily to bring in Enzo Fernandez in January, Chelsea are also interested in Rice too and will likely lodge a competing bid should United approach West Ham for his services. The Hammers have slapped a steep £100 million price tag on the England International, which could prove too much for United after earmarking the majority of their transfer kitty to signing a new striker.

United may also have more than Chelsea to contend with to secure Rice’s signature, as Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly interested in the defensive midfielder.

Alongside Martinez, Alexis Mac Allister played a key role in Argentina’s World Cup success and has seen his stock rise tremendously since then. The Brighton midfielder is another name on Erik ten Hag’s list of potential recruits and is reportedly very highly rated by the Dutchman. Liverpool are reportedly in advanced talks to sign him but according to Goal, he is a “priority” signing for the Blues.

With United desperately looking to bring in a striker, the club’s scouts have turned their eyes to the Italian Serie A, where yet another Argentine, Lautaro Martinez, is one among several names that have cropped up. Chelsea too, to a much greater extent than United, have struggled in front of goal this season and Goal says they looking at the Inter Milan man, who is currently the second-top scorer in Serie A.

Both United and Chelsea are known to have made preliminary enquiries about Napoli’s goal machine, Victor Osimhen. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has vowed not to sell the 25-year-old, but Alessandro Barbano of Italy-based Corriere dello Sport speculates that he will accept a fee of €120 million.

Although United have had a much better season than Chelsea, the management and fans of both clubs will know that winning the battle in the transfer market may be just as crucial to their hopes of improvement next season.

