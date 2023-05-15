Official: Marcel Sabitzer will not play again this season



Marcel Sabitzer will not play for Manchester United again this season and could have kicked his last ball for the club.

The Old Trafford outfit confirmed this evening that the star has suffered a knee injury that will rule him out for the remainder of the current campaign.

The club’s official website reports:

“… Sabitzer has suffered a meniscal injury which will, unfortunately, rule him out for the remainder of the season.

“The Austria international, who joined on loan from Bayern Munich in January, missed the 2-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, with the knee complaint, after coming off the bench in the previous game at West Ham United.”

It is a real shame for the midfielder, who joined United in January to cover for an injury crisis in midfield that at the time included Christian Eriksen, who has since recovered, and Donny van de Beek, who is still out.

It once again leaves United bereft in the centre of the park, with Scott McTominay also now out injured, although Erik ten Hag has hinted that he might be able to return before long.

Sabitzer had some fine moments in his short time at the club, including an excellent brace against Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League quarter final.

ℹ️ Marcel Sabitzer has suffered a knee injury that will rule him out for the remainder of 2022/23. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 15, 2023

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, United are yet to make a decision on the Austrian’s future and as to whether they will try to sign him on a permanent deal from Bayern.

“United have not made any decision yet on Marcel Sabitzer future,” Romano says.

“Discussions with Bayern will take place in the next weeks; Sabitzer would love to stay, no doubts on that.”

Manchester United have not made any decision yet on Marcel Sabitzer future. Discussions with Bayern will take place in the next weeks; Sabitzer would love to stay, no doubts on that. 🔴 #MUFC Sabitzer is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, club has confirmed. pic.twitter.com/DmHpjzRqYu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2023

Whether we will ever see Sabitzer in a United shirt again could depend on a number of things; whether manager Erik ten Hag has seen enough to convince him to keep him; what transfer budget is available, the price Bayern Munich would put on his head, which other midfielders leave the club this summer and whether other midfield priorities are successfully signed.