Paul Pogba suffers fresh injury setback on his return to Juventus first team

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba suffered a fresh injury setback on his return to Juventus’ first team on Sunday.

As reported by The Mirror, Pogba’s first start in Serie A this season came to an abrupt end after just 20 minutes as he limped off with yet another injury.

The Turin-based club eventually won the game by two goals to nil but the headline will no doubt be Pogba’s latest injury.

Things were finally starting to look up for the former Manchester United star after a a couple of successful substitute appearances.

After a decent start against Cremonese, the Frenchman pulled up while chasing a floated ball into the box and immediately realised his night was over.

The Frenchman was replaced by Arkadiusz Milik as he left the pitch in tears.

It was a sorry sight for the World Cup winner, who has suffered a horrendous, injury-plagued campaign on his return to the Italian giants.

There is no news on the extent of the injury but it’s highly unlikely Pogba will feature again this season.

Juventus coach Max Allegri spoke after the game and admitted he was gutted for the midfielder.

“We are all disappointed, especially as he was doing very well. It’s sad as he made so many sacrifices to recover, now has to stop again after feeling that pain in the quadricep,” he said.

Pogba’s latest setback has led to fresh debate over his future, having signed a three year deal with the Old Lady after leaving United for free last summer.

There have been murmurs of the Italian club looking to move him on due to his lack of availability.

The 30-year-old suffered from injuries in his last couple of years at Old Trafford as well and it played a huge part in United’s decision to let him go.

