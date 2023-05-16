17 senior players who could be moved on from Man United this summer



Manchester United’s forthcoming summer transfer window could involve the departure of a whole team of senior stars, with at least one in every position.

In total, it is likely that the club will be listening to offers for around 11 players, returning three loanees and releasing a further three at the end of their contracts.

First, goalkeeper Jack Butland, midfielder Marcel Sabitzer and striker Wout Weghorst will all be coming to the end of their loan spells at United and it is currently thought unlikely that any of the three will be renewed.

Butland was kept as third choice behind veteran Tom Heaton until the latter was injured, which suggests he did not impress in training. Sabitzer showed flashes of quality but his season-ending injury has left his audition incomplete. At 29 years of age and having suffered three injuries in the 15 weeks since he joined the club, it seems unlikely that he will be offered a permanent deal.

Weghorst has already hinted he will not be staying as reports have consistently said.

As reported yesterday, defenders Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe will be coming to the end of their contracts and both are expected to be released. Both have struggled with long-term injuries that have effectively put an end to their United careers. Keeper Tom Heaton, too, will be out of contract. He could be kept on another year if either David de Gea or Dean Henderson leave, but it seems almost certain that two out of the three will join Butland in heading for the exit door. Henderson is the most marketable of the three.

United have been widely tipped to sign a right back this summer, with Jeremie Frimpong’s name seemingly at the top of the list. This will likely mean the departure of either Diogo Dalot or Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Dalot has been courted by Barcelona and Real Madrid, while Wan-Bissaka’s suitors include former club Crystal Palace.

On the opposite flank it seems likely that Brandon Williams will be moved on along with Alex Telles. Williams is clearly a long way down Erik ten Hag’s pecking order and Telles has spent the season out on loan at Sevilla, where he has done little to reignite his faltering career.

Another loanee is centre back Eric Bailly, who has endured a nightmare stint at Marseille that has been littered with more injuries, a long suspension and poor performances. The French club had an obligation to buy him written into the loan deal, but only if Marseille qualify for the Champions League (which they have done) and if he reached a certain number of performances. Reports have not been clear on what that number is; so far he has only played 15 Ligue 1 matches, mostly cameo substitute appearances.

If Marseille’s compulsory purchase is not triggered it seems highly likely that United will sell the Ivorian, although they could struggle to find a club who would match his wages. Another loan until his contract ends in June 2024 could be the solution.

It has also been widely reported that Harry Maguire will leave the club this summer after losing his place in the starting line-up.

In midfield, Fred will be entering the last year of his contract and could be sold now rather than leaving for free. Scott McTominay has also been reported to be unhappy with his backup status and has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs. It is unlikely that both will leave, but depending on incomings, one or the other is expected to go.

Donny van de Beek’s ill-fated spell at Old Trafford is also likely to be brought to a close and a return to Ajax has been mooted.

This could have been the year that Anthony Elanga cemented his role in the first team squad but he has found himself dropping further and further down the pecking order, with the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Facu Pellistri leapfrogging him. Elanga is likely to be sold. There has also been some speculation that Jadon Sancho will be moved on but that would be a complicated one at this stage.

Mason Greenwood is also likely to be sold after being out of the side for over a year following his arrest for rape and aggravated assault. Juventus are among the clubs said to be interested in taking him on loan, and while it is possible he will be allowed to resurrect his career at United, expediency and politics would suggest that he will be moved on if a decent offer comes along. His contract at United runs until 2025 with the option of another year.

Potential exits XI: