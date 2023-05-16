Alexis Mac Allister wants Champions League football as Manchester United and Liverpool battle for his signing



Manchester United could be handed a huge boost in their efforts to beat Liverpool to the signing of Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister with the player only keen on moving to a club that can offer Champions League football.

United’s interest in Mac Allister is a well-known fact.

The World Cup winner is reportedly Erik ten Hag’s number one transfer target as the Dutchman seeks to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

The Peoples Person covered a report which detailed a mechanism contained in Mac Allister’s contract to facilitate a summer exit from the Amex Stadium.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi himself strongly hinted on Sunday that Mac Allister, alongside Moises Caicedo, is likely to leave the club

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Liverpool are in advanced negotiations to sign Mac Allister.

United’s uncertain takeover situation has enabled the Merseyside club to steal a march on United and move forward in their attempts to sign the Brighton star.

However, according to The Athletic, Mac Allister is giving priority to playing Champions League football – something United can offer with the Red Devils in pole position ahead of Liverpool to qualify for the elite competition.

As it stands, United are a point above fifth-placed Liverpool in the Premier League standings. Jurgen Klopp’s men have played a game more.

United need to win two of their next three games to guarantee Champions League football for themselves next season.

“Alexis Mac Allister wants Champions League football if he leaves Brighton this summer. Liverpool and Manchester United are understood to be among clubs interested in signing the Argentinian World Cup winner ahead of the summer transfer window.

“Mac Allister’s agent and his father Carlos, who looks after the interests of his 24-year-old son, haven’t agreed a deal with any club as things stand. The way the rest of the season pans out will have a significant bearing on Mac Allister’s future plans,” The Athletic pointed out.

Andy Naylor also added that Brighton have not yet abandoned hopes of keeping a hold of the 24-year-old if they qualify for the Europa League.

For United, their main task is now ensuring that there are no mishaps in their quest to finish within the Premier League top four.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.