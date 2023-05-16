Erik ten Hag adds to trophy haul with world’s sexiest football manager title

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has plenty to be happy with this season. Earlier this campaign, the Dutchman steered his side to their first piece of silverware in six years.

The Red Devils swept Newcastle’s Magpies aside in a 2-0 win in the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley Stadium.

With just three games left to play, United are in the running for a coveted top-four finish. Ending the season in a top-four spot will guarantee Champions League football next season. The competition featuring Europe’s elite football clubs has been sorely missed by the Old Trafford faithful.

Recently, the United gaffer acquired yet another feather in his cap – the title of the World’s Sexiest Manager.

The furrow-browed, neatly bearded, suit-wearing Dutchman will undoubtedly be ecstatic to hear the news.

Criteria

SeatPick carried out a science-led study to establish which manager was the most attractive (via The Daily Star).

The criteria involved more than just outward appearance and physical characteristics.

Rankings were based on a manager’s height and net worth, analysing 100,000 tweets to see how many times they were called “sexy”, and finally, the geometric golden ratio percentage.

TikTok users will be familiar with the geometric golden ratio used to judge faces, as it has been a trending filter on the social media platform for some time.

Results & ranking

The data revealed that United boss Ten Hag took the first spot. His score was 7.78 out of 10. Next in line for the crown of sexiest manager was Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta with 7.35. Ten Hag bested the Arsenal manager in every category except net worth.

Joint third were Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola, sharing a score of 7.07.

On 3rd June, Guardiola will be on a mission to claw one back against Erik ten Hag as their teams clash in the FA Cup Final. United will battle City for their second piece of silverware at Wembley Stadium in London.