Erik ten Hag eyes another Ajax raid as Manchester United interested in Edson Alvarez



While Manchester United are expected to spend big on an elite striker in the summer, the need to add a midfielder is becoming more and more obvious.

After years of underinvestment, manager Erik ten Hag brought in both Christian Eriksen and Casemiro last summer and the pair have been a huge upgrade on Scott McTominay and Fred.

However, the Brazilian has faced three separate spells on the sidelines due to suspension while the Dane was injured for 16 games due to an ankle injury.

United need another elite midfielder

Considering their age, it is important to find younger alternatives and the Red Devils have been linked with the likes of Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister to name a few.

Fichajes have now brought back the name of Ajax’s Edson Alvarez, who was linked with both United and Chelsea last summer.

“We are talking about the Mexican player Edson Álvarez, for whom Manchester United would be willing to offer nothing more and nothing less than 50 million euros to get his services.

“However, the transfer of Edson Álvarez to Manchester United will not be easy, since Ajax will not let one of its key players leave at any price.”

The report mentions that Borussia Dortmund have earmarked the Mexico international as the potential successor to Jude Bellingham should he move to Real Madrid in the summer.

The Mexican is versatile and is adept at playing both as the defensive pivot and as a centre-back and could potentially solve two major headaches for the United boss.

Edson Alvarez to join ETH at Old Trafford?

It is easy to see why the 25-year-old is once again being linked with a move to Old Trafford. He has made 41 appearances across all competitions, scoring four times and assisting three more.

He is in the top 99 percentile for passes attempted and 94 percentile in terms of progressive carries as per Fbref, something United are lacking at the moment.

Another major advantage United have in this race is the fact that it was Ten Hag who brought the former CF América star to Netherlands and the pair trust each other.

He is valued at €35million according to Transfermarkt and has a contract till 2025 and ideally, United should not have any difficulty in paying that amount. Alvarez would definitely be a worthy addition to United’s midfield.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.