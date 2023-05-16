Kim Min-jae’s camp firmly denies that defender is close to joining Manchester United



Representatives of Napoli defender Kim Min-jae have vehemently denied that the Serie A winner is close to completing a sensational transfer to Manchester United.

The Peoples Person covered a report which detailed that the Red Devils have offered Kim a mega salary offer befitting a star striker to ditch Napoli and make the switch to Old Trafford.

It was subsequently relayed by Fabrizio Romano that contrary to reports that Kim is destined to play for United next season, nothing is advanced.

Romano confirmed United’s interest in the 26-year-old but indicated that there is still a long way to go before an agreement can be reached.

This is backed by Star News, a South Korean publication, which managed to talk to a member of the player’s entourage.

As per Star News via SportWitness, a transfer to United for Kim is not close.

The member of Kim’s staff said, “The transfer to Manchester United is not true.”

“Currently, Kim Min-jae is focusing on finishing the season.”

“In the case of the English Premier League, the qualification to the Champions League or the final standings have not been decided. There is no need to move.”

The defender is not scrambling to get a transfer as he is aware that the Red Devils are not the only party keen to secure his services.

Since Kim’s release clause varies with the club that exercises the option to buy him, the Napoli star knows he will have the pick of all the best teams in Europe when the time to make a decision comes.

Kim’s decision will be impacted by what position United finish in the Premier League.

He is keen to play in the Champions League next season and with United being closely pursued by Liverpool, Kim is waiting patiently until United’s position is confirmed.

In addition to this, Kim is set to undergo military training in June, as confirmed by his staffer. A decision can only therefore be made in July.

Chris Wheatley points out that Napoli are already looking at replacements for Kim amidst heavy United interest.

Gli Azzurri have lined up former Arsenal man Dinos Mavropanos to come in for Kim.

Wheatley indicates that United remain the clear frontrunners to sign Kim when the transfer window opens.

