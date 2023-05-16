Lisandro Martinez opts out of Argentina tour in fitness bid



Lisandro Martinez has decided not to join the Argentina National Team for their tour of Asia this summer.

Instead the defender is focused on completing his recovery in time for the beginning of Manchester United’s preseason preparations.

Argentina will be touring Asia in June, playing friendlies against China and Indonesia as preparation for the upcoming Copa America.

The news comes from reliable TyC reporter Gaston Edul, who took to Twitter to relay the update.

“Lisandro Martínez will not be on the tour of the Argentine National Team,” he tweeted.

“He aims to recover by the July 12 start of pre-season with Manchester United.”

Lisandro Martínez no va a estar en la gira de la Selección Argentina. Apunta a recuperarse para el 12 de julio, comienzo de pretemporada con Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/DgGCHTDFUc — Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) May 16, 2023

Manchester United fans are sure to be overjoyed with Martinez’s desire to get himself back ready for club matters as soon as possible.

The Argentine was injured during the Red Devils’ disheartening defeat against Sevilla in the Europa League, a result that confirmed their exit from the competition.

Martinez will play no further part in United’s current campaign, but he appears to be focused on ensuring he is at his best next term.

The diminutive centre half has become a fan favourite at Old Trafford, having formed a rock solid partnership with fellow World Cup winner Raphael Varane this season.

The Frenchman has returned from an injury sustained during the same match, much to United’s delight, but the absence of Martinez is still keenly felt.

United’s first preseason match will take place on July 19th, meaning that a July 12th return for Lisandro would give him the full benefit of the club’s off-season preparation.