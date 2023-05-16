Manchester United set to face Lyon in Edinburgh



Manchester United are set to face Olympique Lyonnaise as part of their preseason preparation this summer.

The match will take place at the BT Murrayfield stadium in Edinburgh on 19 July.

It will be the first time the Red Devils have played on Scottish soil in thirteen years, having last faced Rangers at the Ibrox.

Lyon have been Man United’s opponents on four previous occasions, with the last encounter coming in 2008, during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

United won 2-1 on aggregate and went on to beat Chelsea in the final in Moscow to win the Champions League.

Director of Football John Murtough pointed out that the match – particularly given its venue – would be of huge benefit to Scotland-based fans.

“Whilst as a club we have a great historical links to Scotland, this will be the first time we’ve played at BT Murrayfield, and we’re really looking forward to performing in front of our Scottish fans in what will be a great occasion in a world-class sporting venue,” said Murtough.

“This is an important competitive match for our squad as we commence our preparations for the season ahead.

“With a 14.00 BST kick-off during the school holidays, we hope many families and young fans from all over Scotland and the UK will be able to travel to the game.”

United will follow the Lyon match with a tour of the USA, where they will play four matches.

A mouth-watering contest against Arsenal on the July 22nd will begin the tour before a meeting with Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham three days later.

The tie of the tour perhaps, United will then play Real Madrid before ending their preparations against Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas.