Marc Skinner talks investment after Cup final defeat

Marc Skinner has spoken out about Manchester United’s investment compared to their rivals after Chelsea defeated them in the FA Cup Final.

Speaking to Kathryn Batte he said, “The investment they [Chelsea] have put in over years and years and years is a factor as to why they win, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand that.”

“The last two games will go a long way to helping us do that if we can get into the Champions League.”

He continued, “This is the club that you want to come to if you’re top talent, this is the club that’s going places.”

His comments come after Avram Glazer was spotted in the crowd watching his side.

Speaking with BBC Sport and MUTV, Skinner went on to say how proud he was of his team’s performance despite the crushing result.

“I think the reality is I’m really proud of what the girls have done today. But as you’ve seen there, we are hungry. So they might be winning it now, but that’s not where they’re going to be in the future.”

He continued, “We’re a team that’s hungry, young, energetic and now we’re just going to find the right little pieces to make sure we are challenging all the time.”

He went on to praise the team’s supporters, saying “I have to say I want to thank all of the fans because they were magnificent.”

“We don’t dwell on things. We use it, it fuels us.”

Skinner divulged his pre-match talk. “My pre-match speech was talking about the big experiences we’ve had that we’ve never had before. And so we’re having them now and I’m really proud. I say that to all the players, all the staff, all of the fans, everybody involved. And that’s what will make us an immovable force in the future.”

The final set a record for the highest attendance for a domestic game with 77,390 fans in attendance.

“I think it [women’s football] is unstoppable. It’s nothing but promising for everybody involved in the game. We’re making a movement.”

Although United were late to the party when it came to the women’s game, Skinner hopes his side can in future lead the way in helping the game to grow.

“I want to make sure that we’re at the top of the pile when that movement happens fully, because I feel that this club can go on from strength to strength.”

United have two big games coming up in the league that they are turning their focus to now.

They face City on Sunday at Leigh Sports Village before heading to Liverpool for the last game of the season the following week.