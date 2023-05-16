Neymar’s wish to play in the Premier League could be about to come true



Manchester United are the lowest goalscorers among teams still in contention for a place in Europe and that is exactly why manager Erik ten Hag is hell-bent on adding an elite striker to his squad.

Marcus Rashford, who is currently out injured, was in red-hot form post the World Cup but has not managed to continue that goalscoring streak in the last month.

The Mancunian has managed only five goals in his last 17 games across all competitions, a far-cry from the 16 he netted in his first 17 appearances following the Qatar showpiece event.

Both Anthony Martial and loan star Wout Weghorst have failed to inspire any real confidence and despite the takeover confusion, the club is expected to spend big on a striker.

United’s hunt for a striker ongoing

Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen of Napoli are considered to be favourites to land up at Old Trafford but Mundo Deportivo have failed to rule out a move for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

The Brazilian is said to be a huge fan of the Premier League and has in the past commented on his wish to play for the traditional big four of the league.

“It’s a championship that amazes me. I like the style of play and its teams. One day I would like to play there I admire Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool,” he had said back during his Barcelona days.

After PSG fans protested, there is a growing feeling that the Brazil international will call it quits, especially after receiving plenty of interest from England.

Recently, The Peoples Person had reported about Neymar being put on the transfer market by the Parisian giants and it seems it is not beyond the realms of imagination that the 31-year-old could ply his trade in the Premier League.

“What has convinced Ney to step aside and think about getting out has been that several Premier League teams have shown their interest in signing him.

“These are Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle, each at very different times. ‘Red devils’ and ‘magpies’ are fighting to get into the Champions League, so it wouldn’t be a big step backwards.

Neymar could be potential solution

“The ‘blues’ won’t even be in Europe, so it’s hard to think they’ll end up at Stamford Bridge. The truth is that playing in the Premier League has always been Neymar ‘s wish. The truth is that playing in the Premier League has always been Neymar ‘s wish.”

Despite criticism from fans and pundits, Neymar has kept on producing the goods in terms of goals. Despite missing 15 games, the former Santos maestro has scored 18 times and provided 17 assists in 29 games.

According to Fbref, he is in the top 99 percentile on terms of assists, passes attempted and progressive passes and his goal involvement ratio stands at an impressive 67 minutes.

The only thing going against him from Ten Hag’s perspective is his ego issues and the media circus that surrounds him. Nobody wants a repeat of the Cristiano Ronaldo saga again.

