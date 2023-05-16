Real Sociedad aware of Manchester United’s interest in Martín Zubimendi, but will only sell if release clause is met



With three games left to secure Champions League qualification, it is all hands on deck at the moment for Manchester United. However, injuries are mounting at the worst possible time.

Scott McTominay has now missed nine games on the trot while loan signing Marcel Sabitzer has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Donny van de Beek is also among the long-term injury absentees.

Manager Erik ten Hag currently only has Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Fred as possible midfield options. The former Real Madrid man has looked leggy in recent games while the Dane’s off-the-ball work has come under the scanner.

United’s midfield woes this season

Casemiro has been forced to miss out on games due to suspension on three separate occasions while Eriksen was out injured for a long time.

With Fred not being of the requisite quality to start games consistently, it is safe to say that a new versatile midfielder is required ahead of next season.

Mundo Deportivo have spoken about Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad, with the Spaniard linked with the Red Devils ever since his impressive displays against the team from Old Trafford during the Europa League group stages.

The 24-year-old has been an ever-present force for the team and has played the most minutes for an outfield player, playing 40 games in all competitions.

The Spain international has also chipped in with a goal and three assists and he is most adept at playing as the defensive pivot but can also play further forward if required.

“At Real they are aware that Xavi ‘s Barça is very interested, although they are convinced that they were not going to be able to pay the amount of their freedom.

Zubimendi impressed Ten Hag

“That Mikel Arteta ‘s Arsenal is watching him is common knowledge and that he is on Manchester United’s radar they learned first-hand in the two Europa League matches this season, in which the dazzling performance of the San Sebastian seduced the British.”

The team from San Sebastián will only enter negotiations if his release clause of €60million is met.

La Real are quietly confident of keeping a hold of their star man as the midfielder has himself said many times that he is happy at Sociedad and wants to play in the Champions League for his club.

Zubimendi has a contract till 2027 and it will not be easy to tempt him away from his home town club.

But if he does become available, United should try and fight for his signature as they need a younger alternative to both Casemiro and Eriksen.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.