Sheikh Jassim makes a final bid to buy Manchester United



Qatari Sheikh Jassim has made a final bid to buy Manchester United.

According to Mike Keegan (The Daily Mail), the Qataris have launched an ’11th-hour’ bid to seal the deal.

The report goes on to claim: “Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has submitted a final, improved bid in an attempt to see off competition from rival Sir Jim Ratcliffe and conclude a deal for total ownership of the Premier League giants to end a protracted saga.”

Over the past week, multiple reports gave Sir Jim Ratcliffe the edge because of his strategic offer of minority investment that kept the Glazers at the club.

His offer valued United higher than Qatari.

Keegan calls Sheikh Jassim’s latest bid a ‘seismic development’

He has offered to clear United’s debt immediately and promises to invest in the playing squad and club infrastructure.

It remains to be seen when the Glazers make their final decision.

“The Qatari’s offer is believed to be significantly improved on his first, although it is still thought to value United at a lower price than Ratcliffe.”

“However, Sheikh Jassim’s bid is for total control with the fee to be paid now.”

“It would instantly clear the club’s debt, which at the last count was around £536m.”

“The process is being overseen by Raine Group, the New York-based merchant bankers who managed the sale of Chelsea last year. ”

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.