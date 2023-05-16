The details of Raine Group’s secret communications with Sir Jim Ratcliffe as Man United sale heats up



Contrary to multiple reports, Ben Jacobs claims that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is not the preferred bidder for Manchester United and Raine Group’s communication with the INEOS billionaire was simply to ask about technical details of his bid.

It was relayed that Sir Jim is the Glazer family’s preferred buyer for the Red Devils but according to the reliable Jacobs, this is not the case and there is still uncertainty.

Jacobs says, “Ratcliffe’s latest contact with Raine was over technical details surrounding his final offer.”

“Raine were effectively asking questions and that communication should not be misconstrued as a ‘negotiation’ as of now. That will obviously change if INEOS become preferred bidder.”

Jacobs adds, “Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ‘cautiously optimistic’. But until a preferred bidder is named, and with neither group in an exclusive period, there is plenty of competitive tension.”

The Peoples Person covered a report over the weekend which indicated that Sir Jim’s main competitor, Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, could be preparing a last-ditch £6bn offer to blow his rivals out of the water as he seeks to take over the reins at Old Trafford.

It is thought that the Glazers’ asking price is in the region of £6bn.

As per Jacobs, if Sheikh Jassim does indeed press forward and make a last-minute offer, the value of the proposal will not be revealed.

“Should Qatar increase their final offer it is not expected to be disclosed. Talks are more fluid and the formal offer deadlines are gone.”

“Nine Two Foundation remain confident they are not out the race.”

Both Sir Jim and Sheikh Jassim’s representatives are engaged in regular dialogue with Raine Group.

From the outside, it seems that the takeover process is far from being settled.

