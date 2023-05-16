West Ham issue Declan Rice warning to Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea



Manchester United have been told they will have to be patient if that want to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United in the summer.

West Ham have warned their Premier League rivals that they will not entertain any bids for Rice until the end of the season.

According to The Independent, The Hammers are resigned to losing their captain in the summer, with the 24-year-old’s aspirations now outstripping those of the club.

Rice is reported to have turned down several contract offers from West Ham and is set on a move to a Champions League club in the upcoming transfer window.

Arsenal are currently favourites to sign him, having made advances towards The Irons back in January, although no deal could get off the ground.

Man United and Chelsea are also long-standing admirers and, as reported by The Peoples Person, the Red Devils believe they can pip Arsenal to Rice’s signature, given his mammoth price tag.

There have even been reports that Scott McTominay could be used as a makeweight in a potential deal, with the academy graduate a player West Ham might consider as part of a £120m package.

Whoever signs Rice will certainly need to stump up a significant sum to do so, but with the Red Devils in dire need of reinforcements in midfield, United may prove to be the most willing to find a solution amenable to West Ham.

Erik ten Hag has found himself unable to rotate throughout the season, with a huge drop in quality from the team’s current first choice midfielders.

Christian Eriksen and Casemiro have both proven to be excellent signings, but the strain of playing every game has seemingly caught up with them.

A midfielder of Rice’s calibre would certainly provide Ten Hag with top class options to choose from next term.

In any case, should United be willing to negotiate a deal, it will have to wait for now. If West Ham can hold their advantage over AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Conference League semi-finals, they will have a historic final to play out in Prague on June 7th.