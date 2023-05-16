Wolves are asking £45m for Manchester United and Barcelona target Ruben Neves

Wolves are ‘ready’ to sell Manchester United and Barcelona target Ruben Neves for £45 million.

The Red Devils are said to be interested in signing the 26-year old Portuguese star this summer with Erik ten Hag eager to have a ball-playing midfielder as part of his squad next season.

Indeed, United have a long-standing interest in the player, who was a reported target on more than one occasion under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s tenure.

Neves’ current contract is set to expire next year with Wolves all too aware that their club captain holds lofty ambitions of playing Champions League football.

Barcelona are also understood to be preparing a bid for the Portuguese international with the transfer window fast approaching. The Spanish side have been keen on acquiring Neves’ services for over two years.

Telegraph Sport understands that the minimum fee Wolves will accept is €50 million.

Although his departure seems imminent, if Neves were to remain at Molineux, the Premier League side would expect him to put pen to paper on a contract extension.

However, Wolves have no interest in letting the midfielder’s contract run down next season and allowing him to leave as a free agent the following summer instead.

“Last season, it’s not a secret for anyone, I was almost leaving the club, and if that happens it will be really hard to take the decision,” Neves revealed when asked about his future earlier this month “If I go, I will be the number one fan of Wolves, I don’t hide that for anyone, it’s what I feel, I feel at home here and you never know what is going to happen.”

In truth United still need a player of Neves’ profile with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen the only top-class central midfielders at Old Trafford. When either man has been absent this campaign the Red Devils have found it difficult.

Although Ten Hag has the likes of Scott McTominay, Fred and Donny van de Beek to fall back on, the trio can be less than reliable. Marcel Sabitzer’s recent injury and uncertainty over a permanent switch to Manchester complicates matters further.

Barcelona on the other hand have a wealth of midfield options in Frenkie De Jong, Pedri and Gavi along with squad players Frank Kessie and Sergi Roberto. If Neves were to move to Camp Nou then he may find his playing time limited.

Neves was impressed by Manchester United’s midfield last weekend following their 2-0 win against his side. The Portuguese international later said, “With Bruno [Fernandes] and Eriksen doing passes and Sancho and Antony running a lot – it’s really hard to play against them.”