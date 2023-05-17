Big boost for Erik ten Hag as Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay return to training



Manchester United duo Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford returned to team training ahead of the team’s clash against Bournemouth on Saturday.

United will be looking to build on a 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend to further cement their top four ambitions.

The Red Devils require six points out of their remaining three games to guarantee themselves Champions League football next term.

Rashford sustained an injury before the Wolves game and did not make the squad that faced Julen Lopetegui’s men.

The Englishman was spotted in training today in a jovial mood, knocking the ball about with his teammates.

Marcus Rashford is back in training with the Manchester United squad 🔴☑️ Good news for #MUFC 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Dc5I1c3ut7 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 17, 2023

United also confirmed on the club’s official website that McTominay took part in training today.

“There is good news regarding Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay, who have both returned to training.

“Our leading scorer, a strong contender for the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award after the voting was launched this week, took part in the session after missing the win over Wolves due to injury.

“Midfielder McTominay continues to push to reappear from his own lay-off. The Scotland international has not played since scoring in the 2-0 triumph over Everton on 8 April.”

Tom Heaton was present during the team session.

Academy duo Omari Forson and Daniel Gore also took part in the work-out.

The most notable absentee was Marcel Sabitzer. It was confirmed earlier this week that the Austrian is ruled out for the rest of the season with an injury.

Whether Sabitzer plays again for the Red Devils depends on whether United try to permanently sign him from Bayern Munich when the summer transfer window opens.

