David Raya: Tottenham Hotspur line up Manchester United target as Hugo Lloris’s replacement



Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Brentford goalkeeper and Manchester United target David Raya.

Raya has been linked to United on a number of occasions in the recent past.

United want to sign a shot-stopper in the summer to either compete with or replace David de Gea.

There are reportedly massive reservations within the club about De Gea’s suitability to Erik ten Hag’s system.

The Manchester Evening News reveals that there are figures within the club keen to see De Gea leave and someone new brought in.

MEN explains, “It’s understood some figures at United want to move on from De Gea and there are growing concerns, which have been exacerbated by his recent performances, among others about his suitability for the rebuild of the club.”

De Gea is close to signing a contract extension to extend his stay at Old Trafford but there are no assurances about his status as number one next season.

It’s for this reason that United have been linked to Raya. The Peoples Person covered a report which detailed Brentford’s resignation to losing Raya.

The Bees have lined up a move for Freiburg’s Mark Flekken who will replace the departing Raya.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Brentford are set to trigger Flekken’s €13m release clause and seal an agreement to sign the Dutchman.

This will pave the way for Raya to go elsewhere.

Mark Flekken will be David Raya's replacement, deal set to be completed as called yesterday; Brentford are prepared to seal agreement on personal terms on five year contract. ⚪️🔴 #transfers Brentford will trigger €13m release clause from Freiburg at the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/MnTeDeL8Zi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2023

As per Romano, “Tottenham already exploring multiple options for new goalkeeper — David Raya, one of the names in the list but final decision will be made together with new director.”

“Hugo Lloris, expected to leave at the end of current season.”

Tottenham already exploring multiple options for new goalkeeper — David Raya, one of the names in the list but final decision will be made together with new director. ⚪️ #THFC Hugo Lloris, expected to leave at the end of current season. pic.twitter.com/ZVrzFSFln3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2023

If United intend to sign Raya, the Red Devils must move quickly to tie down the Spain international before Tottenham pounce.