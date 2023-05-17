Former Man United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward lands first job since leaving Old Trafford



Former Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has joined educational e-sports company EStars.

This is Woodward’s first job since leaving Old Trafford last year after 16 years at the helm of England’s biggest and most successful football club.

While at United, Woodward was a deeply unpopular figurehead within the fanbase who partly blamed him for the club’s failures on the pitch after the retirement of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

Under Woodward’s watch, United was widely perceived to be a commercial institution that gave priority to its brand and revenue generation. Football was to a large extent, a secondary priority.

With Woodward in charge, the Red Devils spent over £1billion on new signings with little to show in terms of trophies won.

The 51-year-old’s departure from United was accelerated by United’s botched attempts at creating and joining a European Super League.

United were one of the founding members of the Super League and Woodward paid the price for the club’s involvement that drew the wrath of supporters worldwide.

Woodward’s new role will see him be part of EStars which has its flagship office in Abu Dhabi.

The company was formed in 2017.

Woodward stated after the confirmation of his appointment, “When you put together esports, education and a dynamic region such as the Middle East, where curriculum decisions can be made faster than Europe, it is a recipe for success.”

“Joining the team is an easy decision when you add the exceptional leadership and entrepreneurial energy of Mags.”

He added, “I’m excited about EStars delivering a path of learning for the next generation in the (relatively) new industry of esports.”

