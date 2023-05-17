Fred could leave Manchester United in the summer



Manchester United are preparing for a summer of wheeling and dealing as they look to strengthen Erik ten Hag’s squad, with a number of players up for sale.

As reported by The Peoples Person, United are actively trying to shift the likely of Eric Bailly and Alex Telles, while players such as Harry Maguire are expected to be shown the exit door.

It now appears that Fred could be facing an exit as well, with TEAMtalk reporting that the Red Devils are willing to allow the Brazilian to leave in the upcoming transfer window.

Fred’s contract was up for expiry in June but United opted to trigger a twelve month extension in his deal back in December.

Although that may have suggested a long-term future for the former Shaktar Donetsk midfielder, it would now appear that the club are happy to part ways.

Fred has started just one of United’s last ten Premier League matches, a continuation of the bit-part role he has been forced into with the signings of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro last summer.

And with the Ten Hag determined to strengthen his midfield further, it is difficult to see where the Brazil star fits in next season.

That could lead to Fred pushing for a move away from Old Trafford, although it does not appear the club will actively be looking to force the player out.

Fred has been a useful squad player this season, often coming on to shore up the midfield with his team holding a lead, or freshening up the side when tired legs prevail.

But an increase in competition would likely see Fred’s role in the squad reduced even further, and, established international that he is, a move away could be an attractive proposition.

Fred signed for Man United back in 2018 for around £52m and while there have been some good performances, it would be difficult to argue that he has lived up to the price tag.

More difficult still would be imagining United recouping much of that outlay. But in a summer in which so much work will need to be done on the squad, a decent fee for a player who will otherwise leave on a free in 2024 could go a long way.