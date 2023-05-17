Inter Milan afraid of Manchester United onslaught for Lautaro Martinez



Manchester United have been crying out for an elite striker for the whole of this season with the Red Devils being the lowest goalscorers among the top seven teams in the Premier League.

Chances have been created but profligacy has ruined United’s goal difference with only Marcus Rashford reaching double figures in terms of goals in the league so far.

Even the Mancunian, who is currently sidelined, has struggled in front of goal recently with only five goals coming in his last 17 games across all competitions.

United have struggled in front of goal

Anthony Martial‘s lack of effort and poor injury record should ideally mean a summer separation is on the cards while loan signing Wout Weghorst‘s goal record is quite poor.

Most reports seem to suggest it is almost a straight race between Harry Kane of Tottenham and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen but the Reds are keeping backup options ready.

As per Inter Live, Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez has now ascended to top spot in Erik ten Hag’s list and the Nerazzurri are aware that they cannot hope to keep the Argentine in case of a full onslaught by United.

They expect a €70million bid to arrive for the former Racing Club star but the report mentions that Barcelona failed to land him for the same amount and they will not sell now because of the player’s growth.

“The Red Revils have been following Lautaro Martinez closely for a while now. The managers see Inter’s Toro as the right man to strengthen the attack next season, and mister ten Hag would have expressly named him as first choice.

“A farewell from Lautaro Martinez would be very heavy. But when the Premier moves, it’s hard to resist… Inter can build a wall, but that wall can be swept away with a well-organized assault.”

Interest in the World Cup winner is growing as Martinez keeps going from strength to strength. With his Champions League semifinal goal, the Argentina international now has 25 goals and 10 assists in 52 games.

Inter do not want to sell Lautaro Martinez

The 25-year-old loves to press from the front and is a perfect fit for Ten Hag’s system and is valued at €80million according to Transfermarkt.

Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti has publicly revealed the club’s stance of keeping a hold of the striker. “Lautaro’s key player and we keep him with us.

“As things stand, it’s time to enjoy Lautaro as a player. He’s very happy here, it’s his home. I hope this can be the case for many years.”

But if such a large bid arrives in the summer, Inter will find it hard to resist and a summer move could be on the cards.

