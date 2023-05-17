Jaap Stam believes Man United signing Victor Osimhen is a risk with Harry Kane a better option

Jaap Stam has sent out a warning to Manchester United about the risk of signing Victor Osimhen this summer.

United’s Dutch legend fears that Osimhen may initially “struggle” to adapt to the Premier League’s relentless intensity should he make a switch to Old Trafford.

Stam made several other comments to MEN Sport, outlining the strategy surrounding Man United’s hunt for a new number 9.

An alternative to Napoli’s star striker is the Red Devil’s other reported main target Harry Kane, who Stam insists has already “proven himself” in the Premier League and beyond.

The Englishman recently became Tottenham Hotspur and England’s all-time top goalscorer and importantly for prospective buyers is approaching the final year of his contract at White Hart Lane.

However, Osimhen remains firmly towards the top of Ten Hag’s list, especially if a move for Kane fails to materialise, and has undoubted potential having already scored 28 goals this season driving Napoli to their first Serie A title since 1990.

Yet Stam was quick to emphasise his point that despite successes this campaign, the Nigerian could still need time to settle in England’s top flight.

“For him, he needs to get acquainted to the Premier League at first. It can go fast, but it can also be a struggle at times as well.”

When asked by Manchester Evening News to pick his favourite between Kane and Osimhen, the former United defender responded: “It’s always difficult to say which one.”

“Kane knows the Premier League very well, he’s proven himself at Spurs and he’s one of the best goalscorers in the world, he knows the level of play and what’s been expected from him and what he can bring.”

“So can you bring in a player like Kane?” Stam continued. “Of course you would be doing a very, very good deal for United in bringing him in. I think Osimhen, he’s a different type of player.”

Stam insists that ultimately the chase for a striker will come down to the type of attacker Erik ten Hag wants.

“Ten Hag also needs to have a look at his philosophy and the type of player that he wants to have,” he added. “Does he want to have a real strong No.9 and a target man that can hold up the ball, who can link up with other players around him as well?”

In reality, like Kane, Osimhen could end up costing United in excess of £100 million with the club unable to afford making the wrong choice during the upcoming transfer window.

“You need to have a No.9,” Stam explained. “You need to have a different striker in the team to give you that something extra, to give you these goals.”