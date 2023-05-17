Jordan Pickford, Emiliano Martinez, David Raya: Who could play for Man United?



David de Gea‘s inconsistent form this season has led to increased speculation over his long term future at Manchester United, with the club now looking at goalkeepers who could potentially replace him. Among those keepers are reportedly Premier League trio Jordan Pickford, Emiliano Martinez, and David Raya. While there are other interesting options abroad, should Erik ten Hag opt for domestic experience, it is possible that one of these three players will end up at Old Trafford in the summer. But what would they bring?

Pickford has been England’s number one for the duration of Gareth Southgate’s tenure as the national team manager, despite being on the end of criticism at various stages of his career. He has beaten off competition from the likes of Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale, with the usual reasons given that his distribution and ability to handle pressure eclipse those of his competitors.

David Raya’s own international career has seen him leapfrog David de Gea in the Spanish set up, with the Brentford man booking his place to the Qatar World Cup last winter. While he failed to make an appearance, it was a strong show of faith from Luis Enrique who – much like Ten Hag – places a high value on his goalkeepers’ quality on the ball.

Emiliano Martinez won that same World Cup with Argentina, producing a number of high profile saves, including his heroics in the final penalties, where he denied Kingsley Coman on route to a 4-2 shoot-out win. His character and mentality make him a nightmare for attackers to face, while his confidence visibly lifts his defensive unit.

De Gea has often been credited with a penchant for extraordinary shot-stopping, and while there has been a marked decline in that side of his game lately, when considering a replacement, the last thing United need is a slide in quality between the sticks.

As discussed elsewhere, over the last 365 days, the Spaniard has a save percentage of 70.8% and a post shot xG (expected goals based on how likely a goalkeeper is to save a shot) minus goals allowed of 0.0 per 90 minutes. These numbers can serve as a benchmark for assessing potential new recruits between the sticks.

Fortunately all three of the Premier League keepers discussed boast both a higher save percentage and a higher PSxG-GA than De Gea, meaning United should not see a slide in shot-stopping ability were they to sign any of them. Raya is statistically the best shot-stopper of the lot, with a 77.3% save percentage underlined by a PSxG-GA of 0.11 per 90 minutes. He also looks to be the most comfortable on the ball, taking 44.97 touches per match. That places him in the 96th percentile among all goalkeepers across Europe’s ‘Big 5’ leagues and demonstrates his confidence in helping his defenders in possession.

Emiliano Martinez is only just behind Raya it terms of shot-stopping capabilities, with a PSxG-GA of 0.10 per 90 minutes. While he does not have the same level of dependability in possession, what he does bring over just about every goalkeeper in world football is his proficiency in dealing with crosses. The Argentine stops 11.7% of crosses, placing him in the 99th percentile in that metric for keepers in Europe’s Big 5 leagues.

That statistic is demonstrative of his proactive approach to goalkeeeping, and his 1.89 defensive actions outside of the penalty area per game only reinforces that. In that metric – which is the best indicator we have for a keeper’s sweeping ability – he is comfortably better than Pickford or Raya. He is, in fact, in the 93rd percentile across Europe.

It is notable that Pickford does not come out on top in any of these metrics – in fact he lags behind in a number of them. His PSxG-GA stands at 0.05 per 90, which is still better than De Gea, but markedly below Martinez and Raya. His 38.4 touches per 90 may be somewhat indicative of the team he plays for, and his 1.36 defensive actions per game are decent enough, but the stats do not place him in the same bracket as the other two players. Perhaps most alarming is his handling of crosses; Pickford’s 3.7% of crosses stopped is almost as bad as De Gea’s numbers in the metric. If Ten Hag wants a goalkeeper who offers a marked improvement upon his current number one, there are key areas in which the Everton man just does not offer it.

It therefore comes down to Raya and Martinez. Both are about on par for their shot-stopping ability, although the Argentine’s performances at the World Cup arguably give him the edge in high pressure situations. The Brentford man is certainly the better distributor and would allow United to play out from the back more comfortably. Martinez, on the other hand, has additional defensive qualities that could benefit the Red Devils’ backline – his confidence in claiming crosses inspires confidence, while his sweeping would allow for a higher line.

There may be little point in signing Jordan Pickford, but either of David Raya or Emiliano Martinez offer definite benefits over De Gea.