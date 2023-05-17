Manchester United agree deal with Sixth Street Partners for pre-season friendly



Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal with US-based investment firm Sixth Street Partners to play a pre-season friendly against Real Madrid.

The Red Devils revealed that they would be playing the match on the 26th of July.

It would be a part of a series of friendlies against Arsenal, Barcelona, Juventus and AC Milan, all of which are financed by Sixth Street.

International tours are always a great way for overseas fans to see their favourite players in action.

It also boosts United’s commercial prospects.

From a footballing point of view, Erik ten Hag will be hoping to get the majority of signings in before the tour.

The report goes on to state:

“Sixth Street has a strategic partnership with Real Madrid, a financing arrangement with Barcelona, and bought the franchise rights for a new National Women’s Soccer League club earlier this year.”

“Those investments are emblematic of private equity’s growing interest in football, an industry of which it had historically steered clear due to the volatile nature of its business model.”

The private firm is also said to be one of the bidders to acquire a minority stake in Man United.

United fans are still awaiting the Glazers’ final decision.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.