Manchester United “at the head” of the queue for Goncalo Ramos as Benfica identify replacement



Manchester United are leading the race for the services of Benfica star Goncalo Ramos, according to the Portuguese press.

Ramos has been linked to United on multiple occasions and recently, The Peoples Person covered a report which detailed the fact that the Red Devils sent scouts to watch the Portuguese in action.

Against Portimonense, United representatives watched Ramos end a seven-game goal drought as he got on the scoresheet in an emphatic win for Roger Schmidt’s side.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, Erik ten Hag is prioritizing the signing of a world-class goalscorer.

Several names have been mentioned in this breath, including Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic and Ramos.

United are aware that the likes of Kane and Osimhen are likely to command extremely high transfer fees.

The 20-time English champions will also have to counter heavy resistance from Tottenham’s Daniel Levy and Napoli’s Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Record reports that amidst heavy interest in Ramos from United, Benfica have identified Getafe’s Eres Inal as a possible replacement.

That Benfica are exploring replacements for Ramos strongly suggests the 21-year-old is set to depart Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

As per Record, there are many parties in England keen to add Ramos to their ranks, but United “are at the head” of all this competition.

Record points out that Benfica stopped Ramos from leaving a few transfer windows ago, but this time, the Eagles will not manage to hold on to their talisman.

This term, Ramos has managed 18 goals and two assists in 28 league appearances.

In all competitions, he has notched 26 goals in 45 games across all competitions for Benfica.

