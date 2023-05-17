Manchester United planning to play three more friendlies in pre-season



Plans are afoot to make sure Manchester United are well-placed to tackle the start of next season with three more pre-season friendlies slated to be added to the calendar.

So far, the United States leg of the tour has been announced with a clash against Arsenal set to kick things off on July 22 before the blockbuster game against Real Madrid is played at Houston on July 26.

An academy game against Wrexham is sandwiched between those two games and the last game of the America leg is set to be against Borussia Dortmund.

MU Tour opposition and venues announced

United also recently announced a game against Olympique Lyon on July 19 at Edinburgh and there are talks taking place with Leeds United for a game at Oslo just a week prior to the Lyon game.

As per Manchester Evening News, Erik ten Hag wants to add two more fixtures before the season starts on August 12, ideally on the previous weekend just as the club did last season.

United had played Atletico Madrid in Oslo on a Saturday before a vastly different team took to the field at Old Trafford in their last pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano the following day.

There are plans to have a similar setup this pre-season with the Red Devils in talks with teams to try and figure out who they will potentially face.

Interestingly, those plans could change if United end up being successful on June 3 in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Three more games to be added

Winning the cup means the team will automatically qualify for the Community Shield, which kicks off the English footballing season and if that comes true, United need to figure out the opposition for only one more friendly.

United have not played in the Community Shield now for over six seasons, with their last game at Wembley coming back in 2016 when Jose Mourinho was appointed boss.

Following their triumph in the FA Cup under Louis Van Gaal, United faced off against surprise Premier League champions Leicester City and emerged victorious.

The MEN also added, “It is understood the club have identified Dublin as the location for one game and the other match will either be in the Community Shield or an Old Trafford friendly.”

