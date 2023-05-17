Manchester United set to swoop for Rosenborg starlet Sverre Nypan



Manchester United are set to swoop for highly rated Norwegian starlet Sverre Nypan in the summer, according to reports.

The Sun claims that the Red Devils have spent much of the season scouting the Rosenborg midfielder, who has earned comparisons to Frenkie de Jong.

At just sixteen years of age, Nypan will have some way to go before he can live up to that billing, although his prominent role at struggling Rosenborg would suggest his temperament bodes well.

The Norwegian giants find themselves languishing in eleventh place in the league, leading to pressure on manager Kjetil Rekdal, but he has shown no hesitation in throwing the teenager in at the deep end.

And TV2 analyst TV 2 analyst Petter Bo Tosterud believes that is no surprise given Nypan’s composure and maturity.

“His touch on the ball and calmness mean that the coaches don’t feel stressed at all, and they probably need to check his passport to see if he is actually 16 years old,” he told Nettavisen.no (quotes via The Sun).

“He is probably shorter than most of the others on the pitch and 50 kilograms lighter than them.

“But every time a team-mate plays a pass to him, they feel they are making a safe choice.

“That is perhaps what makes him stand out. He is young, but you can trust him.”

Nypan scored his first senior goal last Saturday against Bodo Glint in a 3-2 defeat. He followed that up with an assist in yesterday’s 1-0 win over Haugesund.

While he is far from the most physically imposing given his age, the midfielder’s technical ability and surety in possession stand out.

It is likely that these qualities are what have led chief Scandinavian scout Tommy Moller Nielsen to recommend the player, who he has been monitoring since the UEFA Under-17 Championship Qualifiers at the end of last year.

Man United will need to act quickly on his recommendation should they wish to proceed, however, with clubs in Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands all reportedly keen.