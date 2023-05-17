Manchester United target Ivan Toney could be banned from football for six months



Manchester United target Ivan Toney could be facing a ban from football over several betting breaches.

The Peoples Person recently reported that the club holds an interest in the Brentford striker who has been nothing but a goal-scoring machine recently.

The England international has scored 21 goals across all competitions this season with his team securing a top 10 finish during their second season in the Premier League.

Brentford have been a success story since they were promoted last season with many expecting them to be relegation contenders. Instead, they have been pulling off sensational performances against some of the toughest opposition.

Other clubs in the league interested in the striker include Arsenal, who are fighting for the title against Manchester City.

According to The Mirror, Toney has recently appeared in front of a disciplinary panel over his betting offences. The Football Association recently charged him with 232 breaches in November, adding 30 more in December.

There is no doubt that if the striker was found guilty of all of the breaches, he would face a lengthy ban from football. Man United will obviously have to look elsewhere if they want to secure a striker for next season.

The outlet adds that Toney could face a ban of up to six months but some of that could be served across the summer.

Gareth Southgate called the striker up to the England squad for the first time in 2022 but didn’t go on to receive his first international cap until 2023.

It is currently unknown when the panel will come to a decision about the ban and if he is able to make the next set of summer fixtures for his country.

Thomas Frank, the Brentford manager, has publicly backed the striker in recent weeks and has revealed that he expects the issue to be resolved soon.

He also mentioned the attacking talent that he currently has available to him in the squad.

“I am pretty sure we will know where we stand before the season ends or just after the season so we can react, potentially.”

“Right now we are in a good position. We have four good players in Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo, Keane Lewis-Potter. But we have to wait until the result of the hearing before we do anything. But we are prepared if we need to do anything.”

Erik ten Hag will be keeping a close eye on the situation but will no doubt have plenty of other options in mind as the club continues their search for a striker.

